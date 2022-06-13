Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,817,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Apple worth $2,453,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

