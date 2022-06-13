Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after buying an additional 1,128,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,020,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 654.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $88.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

