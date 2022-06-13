Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

MYI opened at $11.81 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.