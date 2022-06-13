Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,777 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 62,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $108.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.91.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

