Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 470 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of MongoDB worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $268.71 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.09.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.38.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

