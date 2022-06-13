Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 17,045 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $126.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

