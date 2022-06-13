Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

