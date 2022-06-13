Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,665 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Relx by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX opened at $26.61 on Monday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,730 ($34.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,650 ($33.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

