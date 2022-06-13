Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $101.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.