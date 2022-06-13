Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $224,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in International Paper by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.