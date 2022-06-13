Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 52,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of AFT opened at $13.53 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

