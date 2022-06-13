Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

