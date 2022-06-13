Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of F opened at $12.75 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

