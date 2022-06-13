Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

