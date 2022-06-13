Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,355,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSE MGU opened at $24.57 on Monday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

