Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Endava worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in Endava by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 325,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 105,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Endava by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $99.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.18. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

