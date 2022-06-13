Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.