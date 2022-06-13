Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,033 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Gladstone Investment worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $479.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

