Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of M.D.C. worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

