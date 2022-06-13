Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,516 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of B. Riley Financial worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 135,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,807,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,404.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 192,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.85 per share, with a total value of $9,019,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,649,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,679,028.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 610,208 shares of company stock worth $17,065,815 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.