Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

