Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 92,032 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 92,032 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 942.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

