Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 370,408 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Two Harbors Investment worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.19 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

