Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $167.34 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $155.39 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.13 and its 200 day moving average is $180.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

