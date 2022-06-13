Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIF. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.