Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,886 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 150.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

