Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,379 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Archrock worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,516,000 after purchasing an additional 272,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archrock by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 946,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archrock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Archrock by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,200,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $662,397.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,933,681 shares in the company, valued at $171,199,514.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.18%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

