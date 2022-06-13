Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $254,000 Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

