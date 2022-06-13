West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $293.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.12 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.