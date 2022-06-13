Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $170,899,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 903,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,370,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.71.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $186.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.65. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
