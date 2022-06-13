Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $247.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.