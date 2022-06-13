Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.