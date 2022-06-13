Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.75.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $307.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.72 and its 200 day moving average is $358.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a one year low of $290.41 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

