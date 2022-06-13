Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,725 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of VSGX opened at $51.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

