Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

