1,852 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

AMD opened at $94.82 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

