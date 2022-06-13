Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after acquiring an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 658,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

