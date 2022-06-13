Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 336.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

NYSE:J opened at $129.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.81. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.