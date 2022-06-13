Mather Group LLC. Invests $222,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $40.08 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

