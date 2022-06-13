Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

