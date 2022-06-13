Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $86.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $85.52 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

