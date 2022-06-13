Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. Barclays decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 73,467 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOSS stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

