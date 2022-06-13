Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 406,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,099,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

