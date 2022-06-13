Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.06.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $208.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.07 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

