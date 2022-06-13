Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHEXY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $18.02 on Monday. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is -152.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.