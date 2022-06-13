China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ZNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.28.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

