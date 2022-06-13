Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UNIR opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.