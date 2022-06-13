Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE MHI opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

