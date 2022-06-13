CSG Systems International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

CSGS stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

