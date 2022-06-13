Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Source Capital stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Source Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Source Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

